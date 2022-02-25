Premium phone numbers at up to 50% discount. «UDAYS» at UCOM are ongoing
Until March 1st, 2022 inclusive, within the frames special offer of "uDays" at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as in Ucom’s online shop, everyone can receive up to 30% discount for the entire range of gadgets.
In particular, Alcatel Tablet 3T 10 2 in 1 will cost 69 900 drams instead of the previous 84 900 drams, Space Grey 38 mm S3 Apple Watch S3 38mm with white sport band can be purchased at 129 900 drams instead of the previous 154 900 drams, HIPER Smart W01 water sensor may be 7400 drams instead of the previous 13 900 drams.
“uDays have become a good tradition, moreover this year's first uDays will last for 5 days instead of the usual 3. Among the wide range of products at our sales and service centers and online shop you will not only find what you need at reduced prices, but you can also acquire the Premium class “nice” phone numbers at up to 50% discount”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
Let us remind, that the devices over 30 000 drams in price can be purchased from Ucom on the best credit terms during the first 12 months: 0% of prepayment, 0% of the service fee and 0% of the annual interest rate.