Generation A: Edition 14. Exclusive Chance to Begin Your Professional Career with Ameriabank

For the second time this year, Ameriabank opens its much-anticipated youth program Generation A.

Generation A 14 is an exclusive chance for all who missed out on the last call for applications, who want to begin the New Year with new achievements and seek effective ways to grow, become the best specialist, learn and be part of professional team. This is the best opportunity for 21-27 year old graduates and young specialists to begin their careers with Ameriabank and grow professionally.

If your application passes the screening, you will be invited to take a 3-month full-time (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) theoretical and practical course in the head office and branches of Ameriabank. You will be able to interact with your peers and discuss interesting ideas; explore the secrets of quality customer service and innovative approaches, learn new things and professional skills; and in all this you will be guided and mentored by Ameriabank’s professional staff.

The best alumni of Generation A will get job offers at the branch network or Contact Center of Ameriabank. Participants are paid throughout the course.

Who can apply? Generation A 14 is open for university students and graduates aged 21-27. If you enjoy being around people, are caring and people-centered, have flexible and non-standard way of thinking, want to grow and enter into long-term professional cooperation, we are waiting for you!

Applicants are required to have a university degree, developed communication skills, strong sense of responsibility and desire for continuous professional growth.

Generation A is a unique career development platform bringing together the employer and prospective employees from target universities.

First launched in 2012, the program has so far issued 13 calls for applications and recruited more than 250 employees into Ameria Team.

The call for applications is open until December 18, 2021.

