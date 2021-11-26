US$30m OPEC Fund loan to Ameriabank to promote sustainable energy and support small businesses in Armenia

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Ameriabank, the largest universal bank in Armenia, have signed a US$30 million long-term senior loan agreement to support private sector development in the country.

Nearly 50 per cent of the OPEC Fund’s loan will be directed at financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing access to finance and allowing businesses to receive the necessary funds to grow their businesses and to retain and create jobs. The other half of the loan will be dedicated to support green projects, increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in Armenia. The financing is in line with the partners’ commitment to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, and SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Tareq Alnassar, OPEC Fund Assistant Director-General, Private Sector and Trade Finance Operations, said: “We are happy to continue our successful cooperation with Ameriabank with a new facility to finance SMEs, energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in Armenia. Our new loan will help to provide working capital for SMEs, promote sustainable energy and contribute to economic resilience.”

The OPEC Fund and Ameriabank have been cooperating since 2015, contributing to the Armenian economy through SME financing and trade finance facilities. The first financing (US$20 million) supported SMEs in Armenia across a diverse range of sectors including wholesale trade, material production, food production and the hotel industry. The second (US$25 million) loan helped fund the expansion of Ameriabank’s international trade portfolio. The two facilities supported over 130 businesses in Armenia.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “I would like to express my gratitude to the OPEC Fund for our long-standing fruitful cooperation. SME financing has been our strategic focus, and we are happy to be joining efforts again to offer long-term financing to our small business clients. In line with our green strategy the funds will be primarily directed to energy efficiency projects, improving Ameriabank’s environmental footprint further.”

Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia by key indicators and rapidly growing its business with a special focus on green financing. Since 2009, the bank has financed more than US$250 million in renewable energy projects including solar photovoltaic and wind power.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established by the member countries of OPEC in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$22 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$187 billion. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank is a universal bank offering innovative corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to Q3 2021 reportable data.

For further information, please visit www.ameriabank.am