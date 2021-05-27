A A
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
The Azerbaijani military units, which have infiltrated the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12, continue their provocative actions in a number of directions. As a result of one of them, in the early morning of May 27, in the bordering area of Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia, while carrying out engineering works in the guarding sector of N military unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia six servicemen have been surrounded and captured by the servicemen of armed forces of Azerbaijan.
These provocative actions by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan are aimed at further aggravating the situation, which could seriously undermine regional peace and stability.
We strongly condemn the use of force by the Azerbaijani side against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, and emphasize that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the responsibility for all the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and its consequences.
The captured Armenian servicemen must be returned immediately and unconditionally.