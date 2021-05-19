“Teach For Armenia” and Ucom join forces to expand education opportunities

Ucom has provided SIM-cards with mobile internet access as well as modems to the pupils of the basic school No. 2 in Dilijan, which is located in Takhta region to support their educational process. The school is one of the beneficiaries of “Seroond Schools” program by “Teach For Armenia” educational foundation.

"We are convinced that the potential of our communities is boundless, and the school is the key to discovering that potential, especially these days, when many families are experiencing a post-war tragedy, and there hangs a danger of pandemic. In this context, it is very important to introduce both existing and online tools so that our children have equal educational opportunities. We could not succeed in this work alone. We are very happy that our partner Ucom shares our vision, contributing to the education of our children, which, without any reservation, is a direct contribution to the future of our country," said Larisa Hovannisyan, Founder and CEO of Teach For Armenia.

“At Ucom we give importance to the accessibility of education through technology for all regions of Armenia. We have readily responded to the "Teach For Armenia" offer, as it is a reliable and our long-term partner organization. I am glad that during this academic year the pupils of Dilijan’s basic school number 2 have had the opportunity to benefit from the thousands of educational platforms and materials available on the internet, especially via the fastest mobile network in Armenia”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It should be noted that "Seroond Schools" is a pilot program of innovative learning, which is implemented as a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia and the world network of “Kizazi" schools. It is a school that creates a new educational culture, which views education as an opportunity to develop students' cognitive, personal and social abilities. The activity of the school is based on the development of competencies. Moreover, today the number of students in this public school has doubled to about 80, despite its geographically problematic accessibility.