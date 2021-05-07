Freedom and victory are attained through will and effort. President Sarkissian hosted a group of veterans of the Great Patriotic War (video)
Today, President Armen Sarkissian hosted a group of veterans of the Great Patriotic War: Rosalia Abgaryan, Shoghik Sarafyan, Papin Marukhyan and Khachik Hovakimyan.
President Sarkissian congratulated them on their victory over fascism. "More than 75 years ago, you won by capturing Berlin," he said. "Freedom and victory are never given as a gift, they are attained through your will and efforts, at the cost of your health."
In a warm atmosphere, the President talked to the veterans. They shared their memories of the war years, their military path, and the feelings they had on May 9, the victory day, as well as conveyed their wishes of peace to the entire Armenian people.
President Sarkissian wished his guests and all the veterans good health, noting that their life stories should become an example of military-patriotic education for future generations.