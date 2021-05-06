A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of May 6, 11:00 AM, 218325 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 202273 recoveries and 4192 deaths. 10828 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1004873 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3964 tests were done yesterday, of which 425 new cases. We have 714 recoveries and 14 deaths.
3 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1032.