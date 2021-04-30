A A
Covid19: 536 new cases
As of April 30, 11:00 AM, 216064 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 198135 recoveries and 4108 deaths. 12803 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 983656 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4596 tests were done yesterday, of which 536 new cases. We have 964 recoveries and 21 deaths.
5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1018.