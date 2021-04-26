A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 26, 11:00 AM, 213469 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 194900 recoveries and 4040 deaths. 13527 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 965692 tests have been completed.
Thus, 2467 tests were done yesterday, of which 181 new cases. We have 820 recoveries and 22 deaths.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1002