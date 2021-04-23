A A
President of Senate of France Gérard Larcher to arrive in Armenia
The Delegation led by the President of the Senate of the Republic of France Gérard Larcher will arrive in Armenia at the invitation of the President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan to take part in the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
All l eaders of the p olitical groups re presented in the Senate are the members of the delegation. The French delegation will meet with the President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan , the NA Factions and the representatives of the committees. Meetings with the RA Prime Minister, the President of the Republic of Armenia and the Catholicos of All Armenians are also scheduled.