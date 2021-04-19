PM Pashinyan, Mrs. Anna Hakobyan offer condolences on passing of Vartan Gregorian
On behalf of my spouse Anna Hakobyan and on my own behalf, I hereby extend our most profound condolences over the demise of renowned Armenian intellectual Vartan Gregorian. I offer words of consolation and sympathy to Gregorian’s family, relatives, friends and colleagues.
Vartan Gregorian was one of the most prominent and recognizable members of the Armenian Diaspora over the past few decades. Having taught at several American universities, Vartan Gregorian subsequently became the president of the world-famous New York Public Library, president of Brown University and ended his career as the renowned Carnegie Corporation’s president.
His spent his years promoting education and science in the United States, strengthening mutual recognition and trust between peoples and cultures, for which he was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A great patriot, Vartan Gregorian was dedicated the Armenian community in the United States. It is no coincidence that the Armenian-born intellectual, who left the Iranian city of Tabriz in his early years and studied at Armenian educational institutions in Beirut, entertained strong spiritual ties with his people. His inherent qualities of a true Armenian intellectual-humanist made him co-found Aurora humanitarian initiative in the last years of his life.
Vartan Gregorian was a unique beacon and a role model for many Armenians both in Armenia and in the Diaspora. His absence will be a great loss to our nation.
Anna and I have kept fond recollections of our meetings with Vartan Gregorian the extraordinary man.