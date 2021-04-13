A A
Demand for government bonds prevails over 3 times
Today the placement and buyback auctions of government bonds totaling AMD26 billion have taken place on Armenian Securities Exchange.
In particular, the volume of auction placement of government bonds (ISIN AMGB3129A504) amounted to AMD 21 billion, with the demand surpassing AMD 67.6 billion. The maturity period of bonds is 31 years. The weighted average yield of the auction is 10.1188%, and the annual yield of the coupon is 9.75%.
Interestingly enough, investors continue making investment in RA long-term government bonds notwithstanding the relative stability yield.
To recall, RA Treasury bonds are available not only on AMX’s trading platform but also via gp.minfin.am retail platform which is operated by AMX.
