ATTENTION. the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees
On April 8-9, the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees throughout the country due to the penetration of the tropical warm air wave from the Arabian Peninsula.
In the daytime of April 8-9 in the valley area of Syunik province the air temperature will reach up to + 30…+33, in Ararat valley and in Yerevan city - up to +27…+29 degrees.
In the Republic in the daytime of April 8-9, at night of 10 no precipitation is predicted. In the daytime of 10, on 11-12 in most regions short-term rain with thunderstorm is predicted.
South-west wind speed is 2-5 m/s. In the daytime of April 7, on 8-9 the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees.
In Yerevan on 8-9 April no precipitation is predicted, on 10-12 shօrt-term rain with thunderstorm is predicted.