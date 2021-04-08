COVID 19: 28 deaths

ATTENTION. the air temperature will gradually go up by 7-9 degrees

"Sputnik-V" is delivered to Armenia

Pleased with the outcome of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister calls it productive

The European Union and WHO deliver new shipment of oxygen concentrators

Vladimir Putin receives Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin

Endorsement to Legislative Package on Making Amendments and Addenda to Constitutional Law RA Judicial Code

First Female MPs

Thanks to you, our country is standing today, in true sense of my words. Arman Tatoyan

Defense departments heads discusses the situation related to the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh

United States provides additional $1,000,000 to Armenia

There is still a woman among our captive compatriots. Nikol Pashinyan

1025 new cases

The congratulatory message of the President of the Republic

The answer of the MFA Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan to the questions of the journalists

Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 9T smartphone at exceptional conditions

Google Ad

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Fire in Pshatavan village was extinguished

Protocol on Suspending the Powers of the NA Deputy Suren Grigoryan

385 cases in total, 167of which were emergent and 17 deaths

Ucom and the National Olympic Committee of Armenia have signed a memorandum of understanding

COVID19: 479 new cases in Armenia

Congratulatory Message of the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Holy Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia: 23 deaths

The process of connecting private houses to Ucom fixed network has become easier and more affordable

Azerbaijani Atrocities against the People of Artsakh in April 2016 Have Not Been Condemned Properly by the International Community

5-Day Weather Forecast

Statement by Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the April War of 2016

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia upon the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh unleashed in April, 2016