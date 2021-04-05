A A
COVID19: 479 new cases in Armenia
As of April 5, 11:00 AM, 197113 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 176889 recoveries and 3614 deaths. 15687 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 876820 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3581 tests were done yesterday, of which 479 new cases. We have 880 recoveries and 22 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 923.