Armenia-Romania match referees are from Latvia
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying round Group J Matchday 3 match between Armenia and Romania will take place at the Republican stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31.
The referee of this match will be Andris Treimanis from Latvia. Assistant referees are Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs (Latvia). The fourth official of the match will be Vitalijs Spasjonnikovs (Latvia). The referee observer is Vitor Perreira (Portugal). The match delegate is Svitlana Shkil (Ukraine).