MES summarizes previous week: there were 371 cases in total, 158 of which were emergent and 8 deaths
On March 22-28, in total 371 cases were registered in Crisis Management National Center of the Rescue Service of the MES of the RA, 158 of which were emergent, including 49 fire cases, 7 collapse, 5 rock-fall, 6 strong wind cases, 4 suicide attempts, 65 road traffic accidents, as well as 106 household calls: there were 110 casualties, three citizens were rescued as a result of the operative rescue activities. 8 cases of death were registered during last week.
8 cases of poisoning were registered as well.
59 cases of the blocked transport means were registered connected with the weather conditions and other factors. The rescuers rendered assistance to 215 citizens and moved 92 means of transport blocked on the roadways to safe areas.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia urges to be as vigilant as possible and preserve elementary safety rules both in everyday life and on roads.