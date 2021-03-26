A A
Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application (video)
The Constitutional Court of Armenia announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional, based on the applications of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.
At the heart of the dispute is Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code that concerns “overthrowing the constitutional order” under which Robert Kocharian is currently being tried by a lower court and faces up to 15 years in prison.
President of the Constitutional Court Armen Dilanyan declared 300.1 article of the Criminal Code of Armenia unconstitutional and invalid, contradicting Articles 78 and 79 of the Armenian Constitution.
The decision is final.