Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Politics

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application (video)

The Constitutional Court of Armenia  announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional, based on the applications of 2nd President of Armenia  Robert Kocharyan and the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.  

 At the heart of the dispute is Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code that concerns “overthrowing the constitutional order” under which Robert  Kocharian is currently being tried by a lower court and faces up to 15 years in prison.

 President of the Constitutional Court Armen Dilanyan  declared 300.1 article of the Criminal Code of Armenia  unconstitutional and invalid, contradicting Articles 78 and 79 of the Armenian  Constitution.

The decision is final.

 

Armenian