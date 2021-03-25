A A
Liechtenstein-Armenia match referees are from Austria
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying round Group J Matchday 1 match between Lichtenstein and Armenia will take place at the Rheinpark stadium, Vaduz, on March 25.
The referee of this match will be Julian Weinberger from Austria. Assistant referees are Andreas Staundinger and Roland Reidel (Austria). The fourth official of the match will be Christopher Jaeger (Austria). The referee observer is Igor Radojcic (Serbia). The match delegate is Jan Willem Van Dop(Netherlands).