Rockfall on the 5th km of Hartavan-Yernjatap roadway
On March 24, at 08:47 an emergency call was received to Aragatsotn regional crisis management center that a rockfall had occurred on the 5th km of Hartavan-Yernjatap roadway.
The operative group and one fire unit from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA arrived on the scene. It turned out that the rockfall had occurred (about 20 cubic meters): the traffic became closed on both sides
The rescuers and the employees of of “Aparan CHSHSH” LLC implemented cleaning up activities of the roadway.
At 11:20 the roadway became two-way passable. Cleaning up activities of the roadway are implemented by the employees of “Aparan CHSHSH” LLC.
The rescuers implemented patrolling on the spot.