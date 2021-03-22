By virtue of law, Artak Davtyan is considered to be appointed to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia

Guided by the provisions of the Constitution and the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Military Service and the Status of Military Personnel,” on March 10, 2021, the Prime Minister submitted a proposal to the President of the Republic to appoint Artak Davtyan Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia with the attached draft of the relevant decree.

On March 11, 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister received the objections of the President of the Republic to the draft. The Prime Minister did not accept the President’s objections, and a document with the relevant reference note was sent to the President of the Republic of Armenia the same day.

Whereas the President of the Republic of Armenia did not sign the draft submitted by the Prime Minister and failed to apply to the Constitutional Court in the manner established by Part 3, Article 35.1 of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Military Service and the Status of Military Personnel,” guided by Part 3, Article 139 of the Constitution and Part 6, Article 35.1 of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Military Service and the Status of Military Personnel,” by virtue of law, Artak Davtyan is considered to be appointed to the post of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia on March 22, 2021.