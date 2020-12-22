A A
Serious experiences await Armenia in the coming two or three months - Ethnographer (video)
Ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan does not think that the opposition's struggle for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can lead to a civil war, but she does not rule out that there may be clashes. Especially now that a large number of people have weapons with them.
In her words, it is true that the government does not lead to clashes, but by not giving daily information about what to do or steps taken, it increases the existing tension in the society.
The ethnographer is also convinced that serious experiences await Armenia in the coming two or three months, as the Russian and Turkish presence in the region is growing, and she is convinced that there is a serious threat to Armenia.