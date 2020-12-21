A A
Arayik Harutyunyan visits 6 conscripts returning to homeland receiving medical care (video)
On December 21, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan visited 6 conscripts receiving medical treatment in one of the medical institutions of the capital, who returned to the Homeland yesterday after being in obscurity for about 70 days.
The head of state inquired about their health condition, talked to the boys who are recovering, and assured that if necessary, the state will organize their treatment in leading foreign clinics. The doctors assured that the boys' lives are not in danger, but for some time they must be under the supervision of specialists.