Ararat Mirzoyan returns to work (video)
NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has returned to work. Today he had a short and closed discussion with the deputies of "My Step" faction. As "A1+" was informed, the upcoming activities were discussed during the sitting, other details are not known.
It should be noted that NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan is coming to the parliament for the first time after his recovery. To remind, Ararat Mirzoyan was beaten by a group of citizens on the night of November 9-10, after the signing of a well-known document.
