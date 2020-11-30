-
4-point earthquake near Georgian town hit
Pupils of 5-12 grades to resume classes in offline format
Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Life in Artsakh after war
Ameriabank Successfully Placed Its First Ever Green Bond
Positions for defenders of Taghavard are in same place
Armen Ghevondyan appointed Deputy FM
Azerbaijan artificially delays the process of exchange of the prisoners of war and bodies and continues cruel treatment
Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights resumed
Additional group of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert to provide assistance to local population
National Assembly rejects bill on abolishing martial law with 56 votes against
I am not going to leave the country - Alen Simonyan
From city to city. Diaspora Armenians sing for soldiers and people of Artsakh
International recognition of Artsakh is on the international agenda - Nikol Pashinyan
French Senate adopts resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh
November 25 day of Russian peacekeepers
Mesrop Mesropyan to be appointed governor of Kotayk
Rostov-on-Don charter flight to take place on November 26
First Artsakh citizen born in Stepanakert after war
From the French Phonethon to the 2020 Telethon: Global Armenian Mobilization Continues
Another World Cup canceled due to coronavirus
Israeli Armenians continue to support
Liturgy in memory of victims of Artsakh war served in St. Nicholas Church in Rome
Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Russian Chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin
Arayik Harutyunyan relieved of post of Minister of Education and Science
Light snow on roads of Goris region
PM to hold meetings with representatives of families of missing and captured persons
More humanitarian aid arrives to Armenia from the Diaspora
In the Diaspora, despair is put aside and the struggle continues
Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines resumes flights to Armenia