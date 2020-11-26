National Assembly rejects bill on abolishing martial law with 56 votes against (video)

-
Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights resumed
Additional group of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert to provide assistance to local population
National Assembly rejects bill on abolishing martial law with 56 votes against
I am not going to leave the country - Alen Simonyan
From city to city. Diaspora Armenians sing for soldiers and people of Artsakh
International recognition of Artsakh is on the international agenda - Nikol Pashinyan
French Senate adopts resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh
November 25 day of Russian peacekeepers
Mesrop Mesropyan to be appointed governor of Kotayk
Rostov-on-Don charter flight to take place on November 26
First Artsakh citizen born in Stepanakert after war
From the French Phonethon to the 2020 Telethon: Global Armenian Mobilization Continues
Another World Cup canceled due to coronavirus
Israeli Armenians continue to support
Liturgy in memory of victims of Artsakh war served in St. Nicholas Church in Rome
Ararat Mirzoyan holds telephone conversation with Russian Chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin
Arayik Harutyunyan relieved of post of Minister of Education and Science
Light snow on roads of Goris region
PM to hold meetings with representatives of families of missing and captured persons
More humanitarian aid arrives to Armenia from the Diaspora
In the Diaspora, despair is put aside and the struggle continues
Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines resumes flights to Armenia
Light snow on roads of Ashotsk region
Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus
Ukrainian International Airlines to resume flights to Yerevan
Nikol Pashinyan has telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron
Are there any demands for a change of government? - survey in city
In this video, the Azerbaijani soldiers forces humiliate an elderly man, an ethnic Armenian
US welcomes end of hostilities in Karabakh
Lachin corridor for movement of civilian vehicles opened