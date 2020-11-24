A A
Another World Cup canceled due to coronavirus
The World Junior Figure Skating Championships, scheduled for 2021, have been canceled. This is reported by the official website of the International Figure Skating Federation.
The tournament was scheduled for March 1-7 next year in the Chinese city of Harbin, but it was canceled due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
Prior to that, it had canceled the test tournaments in Beijing, which were to be held a year before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics, including the Chinese Grand Prix for figure skating.