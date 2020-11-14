A A
Number of victims of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people were wounded - Vladimir Putin (video)
The number of victims of the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh has reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people have been wounded, mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on humanitarian issues in the region.
He also hoped that the word "conflict" will not be used for describing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.
"I hope we will not use that word – ''Nagorno Karabakh conflict''. I hope we will soon start discussing other issues," Putin said.