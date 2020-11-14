Number of victims of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people were wounded - Vladimir Putin (video)

Number of victims of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people were wounded - Vladimir Putin

Democrats write letter to Biden to reconsider policy on Nagorno-Karabakh after getting US presidency

17 parties announce day of silence and mourning

Sergey Lavrov holds phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

RA Minister of Foreign Affairs holds telephone conversation with Joseph Borel

Artur Vanetsyan released

Artsrun Hovhannisyan announces about his resignation

Houses in Karvachar burned down before being handed over to Turks

Good news about Dadivank - video

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be rotated at least twice year

Clash between police and protesters in Freedom Square - video

Artsakh National Assembly deputy reads Vitaly Balasanyan's message

President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan

Opposition Bright Armenia faction initiates petition on convening emergency session of Parliament

Serzh Sargsyan summoned by National Security Service

Journalist organizations about attack on Azatutyun Radio

New video from WarGonzo

Iranian President expresses satisfaction over declaration of ending war in Nagorno Karabakh

Identities of people who committed violations in NA clarified, some of them arrested

I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war - Georgian President

Kremlin denies reports on deployment of Turkish troops in Karabakh

Conversation with a citizen. My fault - Prime Minister

Statement by the RA High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter by the armed forces of Azerbaijan

European Union disburses over € 35 million in grants to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia

Stepanakert again bombarded by Azerbaijani forces

Turkish Finance Minister resigns

Video of "capture" of Shushi Fortress shot in another place

RA Prosecutor General's Office turns to Diplomatic representations and International organizations accredited in RA