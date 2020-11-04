Comment of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on the missile attacks against the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi by the Azerbaijani armed forces
On November 3, the armed forces of Azerbaijan again bombed the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi with the use of “Smerch” cluster munitions; particularly the Stepanakert Mother and Child Healthcare Center was targeted. There are casualties among civilians.
The continuous targeting of Stepanakert’s medical facilities by the Azerbaijani armed forces once again demonstrates the goal of Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership to inflict maximum damage on the civilian population of Artsakh, especially women and children far away from the frontline.
This is another manifestation of state terrorism carried out by a country which through the efforts of Turkey has already turned itself into a hub of concentration of international terrorist fighters in the South Caucasus.
We emphasize that amid the existential threats the people of Artsakh are facing, the authorities and the Defence Army of Artsakh have the inalienable right to defend their own people and to counterattack the enemy.