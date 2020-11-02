The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline

Martuni city of Artsakh bombed by armed forces of Azerbaijan

International Scientific-Educational Center of Armenia invites master students of Artsakh universities to participate in its master classes

We strongly and resolutely condemn the continued employment by Azerbaijan of prohibited means and methods

Ohio to Consider Legislation Recognizing Artsakh

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters in the region by Turkey and Azerbaijan

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Met With Belgian MP Georges Dalman

Today, the Azerbaijani troops, terrorist groups, mercenaries, and bandits have continued their offensive operations in different directions

Feasts, surveys, polls encouraging killings and cruel treatment of Armenians are organized in Azerbaijani social media

Azerbaijani forces carried out rocket attacks on Shushi, mainly from Grad and Smerch launchers

Last night the enemy tried to attack along the entire frontline

Artsakh people are unbreakable. Immediately after yesterday's shelling of the Central Market of Stepanakert

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Аmmunitions contain chemical elements

Last update of new losses of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan continues targeting civilian settlements in Artsakh

US Armenians starts 7-day hunger strike for independence of Artsakh - video

Nagorno-Karabakh: UK to provide food and medicine to people affected by the conflict

The claims that Berdzor (Lachin) hospital is used for mil purposes is false - Artsakh Human Rights Defender

Action of Armenian community of Dallas - video

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Explosion takes place at Spitak Medical Center

Destruction of Azerbaijani subversive group - video

New losses of Azerbaijan include 6 UAVs, 17 armored vehicles, 60 casualties

Relatively calm situation remained in peaceful settlements of Artsakh

Training of women's first platoon - video

Peskov on possibility of deploying peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs commences in Geneva