The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline
During the night, battles of varying intensity were waged along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan frontline.
In some areas, Azerbaijani convoys were detected by Defence Army units and destroyed.
The adversary continued to launched missile and rockets attacks on various civilian settlements.
As a result of the Defence Army’s actions, 1 Azerbaijani tank was hit, and the others retreated.
At the moment, the tactical situation is under the control of the Defence Army.