Heated battles taking place in Avetaranots, Sghnakh, and Aknaghbyur

Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesman for the President of Artsakh, on Thursday morning wrote the following on Facebook.

"The Defense Army is fighting especially heated battles in Avetaranots, Sghnakh, and Aknaghbyur section of Askeran Region. The enemy has great losses of manpower."