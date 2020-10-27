Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

Pompeo speaks with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev separately

The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh prepared the second report on the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan

Armenia has every right to hit Baku Oil Pipelines with Iskanders - NA MP

Google Ad

Enemy targeted the southern border of Armenia. There are wounded.

Situation on southern border of Armenia

Guys, the Homeland needs you - Karine Khodikyan

Enemy continues firing in direction of southern border of Republic of Armenia

Each of us can contribute to victory by ensuring sufficient amount of blood resources

Armenian side has already retaliated - Shushan Stepanyan

President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Volunteers' Union of Crimea Armen Martoyan

Azerbaijani side shells Armenian border guard positions located in south-eastern direction at junction with Iran

107 Artsakh children born in capital since September 27

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Insulting Muslims over abhorrent crimes of extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech - Iran's Zarif

Exclude the use of smartphones - Ministry of Defense

Google Ad

Artsakh Ombudsman researches some speculated photos of children

Last night, Azeris used the cover of darkness and managed to capture Qubatlu (Sanasar) and move forward in some directions

Anna Hakobyan to depart to assist with protection of our borders with detachment of 13 females

The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise - Arayik Harutyunyan

LIVE

Nikol Pashinyan talks about another failed ceasefire

Intensity of bombing has drastically increased - Shushan Stepanyan

Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders

1 civilian killed and 2 wounded in Avetaranots village as result of Azerbaijani missile attacks

At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, Austria has reiterated its unambiguous support to the Armenian people - Armen Sarkissian

Letters with such content should not be believed as well as any data should not be transmitted - Personal Data Protection Agency

Symbol of "bloody wash" action by Armenians of Canada explained

Armenians also win in field of education

State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in event of hearing sounds of explosions