The Republic of Artsakh confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire
I welcome the agreement reached through the mediation of the United States of America and with the participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group affirming the commitments of the respective parties to implement a humanitarian ceasefire, agreed on October 10 and October 17 at the initiative of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic.
The Republic of Artsakh, as the party to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire, set to take effect on October 26, 2020 at 08:00.