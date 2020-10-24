A A
Heavy artillery fire started during the afternoon․ Artsrun Hovhannisyan (video)
This morning, the military hostilities on the battlefield resumed.
Tense battles in the Northern direction began around noon. Heavy artillery fire started during the afternoon.
In the central direction, south of Martuni, and North or Hadrut, in the areas adjacent to the forests and settlements, today one subversive reconnaissance group has been neutralized, but the battles in that part continue against the subversive groups.
There were not many hot battles in the southern direction. The Azerbaijani Armed Forced has tried several times to carry out offensive operations in the form of small focal attacks, using different types of techniques. Attempts made several times were prevented and thrown back. In some places the opponent retreated. Several units of vehicles and armored vehicles were damaged.
In general, today there was relatively little tension across the majority of the front.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan