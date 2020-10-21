A A
Sergei Lavrov holds meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held meetings with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on October 20 and 21.
During the talks the officials discussed the urgent issues of the agreements reached earlier over the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and topics relating to the creation of necessary conditions for the comprehensive settlement.