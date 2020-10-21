Free film screening for Artsakh children (video)

The "Moscow" cinema has announced that it is starting free screenings of films for children from Artsakh. The screenings are organized in a small hall, observing the anti-epidemic rules.

About 30 Artsakh children who temporarily sheltered in Vedi were in the "Moscow" cinema watching Gor Kirakosyan's "Honest Thieves" comedy. This is the second group of children from Artsakh who visited the "Moscow" cinema after the announcement of the directorate. The idea to bring the children to Yerevan was the Vedi's youth's who have been volunteering in their city since the first days of the war.

After the "Moscow" cinema, the children hurried to the Yerevan Zoo.