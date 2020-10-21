A A
Banks and credit organizations to be able to forgive loans of people killed or disabled as result of hostilities (video)
With 83 votes in favor, the National Assembly adopted the draft law submitted by the government, according to which the banks and credit organizations will be able to forgive the loans of people who were killed or became disabled as a result of hostilities.
The National Assembly was discussing the draft law "On Defining Tax Privileges" submitted by the government, which was presented by the RA Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan.
It is also possible to forgive the loan obligations of the spouse, cohabiting child or cohabiting parents.