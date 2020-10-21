Armen Sarkissian leaves for Brussels

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has departed for Brussels where he is scheduled to have meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, President of the European Council Charles Michel and a number of other high level officials.

The meetings will take place at the initiative of President Sarkissian, his office said.

Sarkissian will discuss the ongoing war of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan – with overt involvement of Turkey – upon Artsakh, as well as the Azeri artillery and air strikes on border towns of the Republic of Armenia.

“It is expected that the leadership of NATO and the European organizations will do everything possible to stop the Azerbaijani and the NATO-member Turkey’s military actions, which will enable to bring to life the truce agreements,” Sarkissian’s Office said.