A A
On declaring a no-fly zone to prevent a new genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone
Today, in response to the request of the Russian Federation, France and the United States, the UN Security Council will hold a closed discussion on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.
For more than 20 days, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in criminal cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces, mercenaries and terrorist groups, have been targeting the civilian population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), civilian infrastructures, using weapons prohibited by international law, killing (including by beheading) prisoners of war, committing other war crimes, carries out ethnic cleansing of the population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
As a result of these actions, the danger that a new genocide will be committed against the nation that survived the genocide disaster in 1915 has become real.
In view of the above facts, we call on the UN Security Council to declare throughout the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and impose by all available means a no-fly zone (no-fly zone | zone d'exclusion aérienne) for all types of aircraft, which will prevent the further course of war crimes, eliminate the consequences of a humanitarian catastrophe.
At the same time, we call on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Russian Federation, France and the United States, to support the adoption, implementation and enforcement of this proposal.
We appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the representative of the Republic of Armenia to the UN to submit a proposal to declare a no-fly zone in the territory of Artsakh at the sitting of the UN Security Council.
Bright Armenia Party