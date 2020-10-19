A A
Either the Armenian people will win or we will all lose - Ishkhan Saghatelyan
Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, writes there is no ceasefire on the front, the war continues with the same vigor.
"The situation is extremely worrying, and the losses are irreversible. But we have no choice but to win this war, because the outcome of the war will determine the existence of the Armenian statehood."
He added: "Either the Armenian people will win or we will all lose. It is time to get serious."