Thousands of Armenians protest in Paris demanding recognition of Artsakh's independence (video)
Thousands of Armenians are protesting in Paris against the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey in support of Artsakh, demanding that France recognize Artsakh's independence.
The gathered people chanted "Artsakh is ours", "Glory to the Armenian Army" and other such expressions. The protesters prayed in Armenian.
More than 10,000 people marched to the Azerbaijani Embassy in France to continue the protest in front of the embassy.