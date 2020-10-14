A A
Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory
The Russian military officers are participating in the verification of reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at the territory of Armenia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.
“Our military agency is checking the information, they are in constant touch with their partners of the two countries. You know that the defense minister held phone talks with his counterparts of the two countries. That information is being checked and analyzed”, Peskov said.