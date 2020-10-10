A A
Enemy trying to change situation until ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes
Moments after the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan’s joint statement was issued, Azerbaijan has intensified its drone strikes. Our Defense Army continues to halt Azeri attacks one after the other, inflicting great losses in personnel. The enemy is deviously trying to alter the situation on the battlefield right before the ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes comes into force today at 12:00 (GMT+4). The units of the Artsakh Defense Army are ready to stop Azerbaijan’s offensive ambitions.