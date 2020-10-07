Our soldiers are waging a heroic fight for every inch of our land - Arayik Harutyunyan

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made the following note:

“Fierce and heavy battles continue along the entire line of contact with Azerbaijan. The Defense Army of Artsakh is constantly inflicting new and painful losses to enemy troops, whose goal of attack is clear to the whole world,” he said on social media.

“The terrorist gang called Baku’s military-political leadership and its overtly supporter Turkey are attempting by all means to invade the territory of the Republic of Artsakh with the purpose of occupying it entirely and physically exterminating the Armenian people. I am sure that there is no one around the world who hasn’t already been convinced in this truth. Today, the force that is preventing this inhumane crime is our army, which is displaying heroism on the battlefield, forcing our enemy to reckon with the total failure of the myths they created. Our soldiers are waging a heroic fight for every inch of our land. All our compatriots, both in Artsakh, in Mother Armenia and in the Diaspora are distinguishing themselves. Even at these victorious times we shouldn’t let our guard down, we must continue acting soberly and firmly, with having the realization of our national aspirations as the purpose.

I am sure that all future generations of our nation will worthily appreciate this liberation war. I assure you that we will be united in doing everything for realizing our pan-national goals and yearnings.

With our united feat we once again prove that our freedom and independence can’t be bargained, and we once again stated that Artsakh is eternal. Long live our army, long live our people, long live our national unity,” the president said.