Unfortunately, there is a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days - Tigran Avinyan
RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page that already more than 10 days now, the Armenian army has been fighting against the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggressors for the right to life of all of us. "These days we must support our heroic soldiers on the front lines in every possible way. And the front line is strong when the back is strong."
He also added that unfortunately, there is a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days. If this trend continues, serious problems will arise for our healthcare system.
"As a result, we will need medical care for both those injured during the hostilities and for many of our compatriots infected with the coronavirus, which could lead to an oversupply of health care resources," he added.