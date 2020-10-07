A A
#Artsakh DA: As we already reported earlier, yesterday the units of Defense Army of Artsakh continued administering debilitating blows to the enemy and significantly improving their positions.
Particularly, yesterday at around 14:00 there has been a counterattack with active participation of DA’s Special Purpose Units (SPU) and the detachment of “Voluntary Movement” NGO in the northern sector of the front.
The onslaught has resulted in taking back hill Varangatagh (Lulasaz) and six enemy killed in action. At this moment combat operations in the conflict zone of Artsakh and Azerbaijan go on.