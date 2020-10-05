The assailants fled leaving over 200 corpses strewn across the battlefield

19 civilians killed, 80 wounded, over 2700 property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh from Azerbaijani war crimes

48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against Artsakh

Enemy suffering terrible losses of manpower and military equipment

Google Ad

Call to arms for soldiers demobilized in last year

Medical organizations are currently equipped with the necessary medicines, medical supplies and the necessary number of ambulances - Arsen Torosyan

Call of Armenian National Congress

Phone conversation held between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenians deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution - Elton John makes post demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia

21 new servicemen killed in action amid Azerbaijani offensives

The United States needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful populations – PM Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to The New York Times

President of the Republic of Artsakh has been at the forefront again since early morning - spokesman

Military leadership of Azerbaijan is shouting loudly about civilian objects to cover up its own vandalism - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Former football player of "Alashkert-2" dies

Long queues in front of Blood Bank show that each of us wants to be useful

Google Ad

Volunteer unit of penitentiary service leaves for front

Statement by MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh was disseminated in OSCE

L.A stands with the people of Armenia - Los Angeles Mayor

Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Founders to Donate $1 Million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Haykak Arshamyan

Situation in penitentiaries in Armenia in conditions of COVID-19 epidemic

More than $140,000 raised by Armenian community of Cleveland in one day

Dallas Armenians stage demonstrations in support of Nagorno Karabakh

Firefights of various intensity which started overnight continue - Shushan Stepanyan

Statement by the MFA of the Republic of Armenia on disinformation of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan

And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population

Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation