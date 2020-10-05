-
19 civilians killed, 80 wounded, over 2700 property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh from Azerbaijani war crimes
48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against Artsakh
Enemy suffering terrible losses of manpower and military equipment
Call to arms for soldiers demobilized in last year
Medical organizations are currently equipped with the necessary medicines, medical supplies and the necessary number of ambulances - Arsen Torosyan
Call of Armenian National Congress
Phone conversation held between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland
NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh
Armenians deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution - Elton John makes post demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia
21 new servicemen killed in action amid Azerbaijani offensives
The United States needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful populations – PM Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to The New York Times
President of the Republic of Artsakh has been at the forefront again since early morning - spokesman
Military leadership of Azerbaijan is shouting loudly about civilian objects to cover up its own vandalism - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Former football player of "Alashkert-2" dies
Long queues in front of Blood Bank show that each of us wants to be useful
Volunteer unit of penitentiary service leaves for frontline
Statement by MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh was disseminated in OSCE
L.A stands with the people of Armenia - Los Angeles Mayor
Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Founders to Donate $1 Million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund
Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Haykak Arshamyan
Situation in penitentiaries in Armenia in conditions of COVID-19 epidemic
More than $140,000 raised by Armenian community of Cleveland in one day
Dallas Armenians stage demonstrations in support of Nagorno Karabakh
Firefights of various intensity which started overnight continue - Shushan Stepanyan
Statement by the MFA of the Republic of Armenia on disinformation of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan
And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population
Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation
This is another result of yet another desperate claim of the Azerbaijani side
Losses of Azerbaijan as of October 4