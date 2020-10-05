And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population
Since September 27, 2020 military forces of Azerbaijan carry out targeted intensive attacks towards civilian settlements and peaceful population of Armenia and Arstakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
It is obvious that the intention of indiscriminate attacks is to cause as much damage as possible, including casualties and destructions.
This is already proved not only by targeted air and artillery attacks, their grave consequences, but also by using forbidden cluster munitions towards villages and cities repeatedly.
Use of mercenaries is another already proved fact that should be added to this statement.
All above mentioned is accompanied with massive hate speech and calls for violence, including killings towards ethnic Armenians that enjoy state support.
And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population.