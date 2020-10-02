Human Rights Ombudsman Strongly Condems the Targeting of Humanitarian Institution by Azerbaijan

On October 2, at about 13:40, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces deliberately struck civilian facilities and infrastructure in Stepanakert - the capital of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). In particular, they targetted the building of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh, which carries out emergency rescue and humanitarian activities.

According to preliminary data, as a result of deliberate and targeted shelling, there are wounded civilians and large material damage. The data is being verified.

The targeting of the persons and state bodies, carrying out humanitarian duties, once again proves that Azerbaijan is conducting military operations grossly violating the International Humanitarian Law, including committing serious war crimes.

Before that incident Azerbaijan used “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher with cluster rockets against the civilian objects of Hadrut town, causing 3 wounded. It is not the first example of using cluster weaponry against civilian objects on these days, which is also a grave violation of the international humanitarian law.

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan strongly condemns the war crimes that are being committed by Azerbaijan every day since September 27, including today’s attack on the State Emergency Service and use of cluster weaponry. The Ombudsman calls on the international community and human rights organizations to give a clear assessment to Azerbaijani actions, defending the rights of the people of Artsakh. The international community is directly responsible for the consequences of the crimes committed; it is necessary to exclude discrimination and disregard for the people of Artsakh because of the political status of Artsakh.