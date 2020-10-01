-
Armenian people are also protecting the international security - Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus with initiative of Belarusian side
24news.am website journalist injured in Martuni
Azerbaijan suffers great economic losses - Economist
LIVE. Battle intensified in the morning - Artsrun Hovhannisyan's press conference
Azerbaijan's losses as of yesterday
Photos of damaged unmanned aerial vehicle near Askeran residential district
LIVE. Military-political situation in Artsakh
There is a a noticeable increase in cases of coronavirus in the whole territory of Armenia in recent days - Ministry of Health
Iran will by no means allow
Russia calls for immediate withdrawal of foreign terrorist mercenaries from NK conflict zone
Azerbaijani pathetic falsification - video
Three Civilians Killed in Martakert Following an Azerbaijani Air Strike. Human Rights Defender
Enemy uses Turkish F-16 multifunctional planes
Large number of enemy's manpower, armaments and military equipment destroyed
What is happening in Armenia - Kim Kardashian posts videoGoogle Ad
Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the involvement of the Turkish armed forces
Don’t Attack Civilians - Human Rights Watch's call
New attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles in Vardenis
US Congressmen call on Azerbaijan to cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table
UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to stop fighting
A total of 790 Azerbaijani servicemen eliminated
Both Contracting Parties are asked to inform the Court, as soon as possible, of measures taken to comply with their obligations
Special meeting of OSCE Permanent Council held on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh context
Kremlin urges other countries not to add fuel to fire of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The wounded receive the necessary medical care - Zaruhi Batoyan
Our troops have no food problems - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
LIVE. Action near UN office
Russia is in active contact with all parties - Sergey Kopirkin
One victim in Vardenis as result of attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces